Magnitude 5.6 tremor strikes off Cagayan

MANILA (UPDATED) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the waters off Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan Thursday morning, state seismology bureau Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs said the tremor, earlier reported to be at magnitude 5.7, struck some 17 kilometers northwest off the island at a shallow depth of 15 kilometers.

The quake that hit at 7:31 a.m. was tectonic in origin.

"Strong" Intensity 5 was felt in Calayan town and "slightly felt" shaking was reported in Flora and Santa Marcela in Apayao province, according to Phivolcs' second bulletin.

The following instrumental intensities were recorded.

Intensity III - Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II - City of Laoag, Ilocos Norte; Narvacan, Ilocos Sur

Intensity I - Peñablanca and Gonzaga, Cagayan; City of Batac, Ilocos Norte; Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Aftershocks are expected from the tremor, Phivolcs said.