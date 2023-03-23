L.A. community joins calls for justice for Percy Lapid

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The family of Percy Lapid has met with his supporters in the U.S., six months since the killing of the veteran radio broadcaster in the Philippines.

Lapid's wife and their children joined the Asian American Press Club of the U.S. and community members in Los Angeles in calling for justice.



"Waiting for justice, it looks impossible," said Lapid's son Mark Mabasa. "But we’re still hoping and praying that things are going to get better soon.



The meeting had video tributes from the likes of former vice president Leni Robredo and former senator Francis Pangilinan, as well as musical performances by the family members.



It sought to remember how, apart from being a newsman, Lapid was also a family man as well.



For the Mabasa family, this is the best way to meet their dad’s loyal followers.



"We are very devastated about what happened," Mark added. "But seeing these people supporting my dad keeping their faith in my father’s legacy is giving us strength to continue our fight in our everyday living."



The family welcomed the indictment on March 14 of suspended Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, Superintendent Ricardo Zulueta, and others over Lapid's death.



"It happened on our dad’s birthday," Mark said. "It was like a gift for not just us, but for everyone who keeps on supporting our dad."



Lapid's family has been staying in the U.S. for the past month, getting by through the help of his supporters.



They expressed hopes of meeting more of his supporters in other cities in the U.S. But they added that they are prepared to return to the Philippines in their quest for justice.