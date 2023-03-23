Juan Eu Konek: Juan Home series offers season finale

LONDON- The new series independently-produced by Juan Konek Ltd. dubbed as Juan Home, which premiered on 12th November 2022, on The Filipino Channel (TFC) and iWantTFC, has showcased its last remaining six episodes, with the season-ender airing on 18th March 2023.

Conceptualised and presented by 2021 Presidential “Banaag” awardee and award-winning veteran ABS-CBN broadcast journalist Rose Eclarinal, Juan Home shines the light on aspirational and inspirational stories of Filipinos in Europe, told through and in their homes.

For six Saturdays starting February 11, Juan Home presented the inspiring stories of Oxford-based lexicographer Dr. Danica Salazar, who introduced new Filipino words into the Oxford English Dictionary.

London-based veteran nurse and singer Mervic Monocillo; Executive Head Teacher and first ever Filipino UK OFSTED inspector Edison David.

Nurse-turned-prolific-entrepreneur John Belmonte, award-winning Switzerland-based visual artist Pamela Gotangco Hupp and self-published author and global Pinay Donna Avellana Kunzler.

The 12-part series had two instalments, with the first six in November 2022 and the remaining six, which aired and streamed from February 2023. The pilot episode featured British-Filipina matron May Parsons, who administered the first ever Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust.

The following episodes told the migrant story of hairstylist and artist Grant Gannaban O’Neill, retired British - Filipino nurse, Jesse Maranon, British-Filipina restaurateur Susan Lovett, former Big Brother Housemate and LGBTQ+ campaigner Rica Paras, and award-winning milliner Harvy Santos.

The National Lottery Community Fund-supported Juan Eu Konek, headed by Eclarinal, Gene Alcantara, Jay Montelibano-McLeod and Crystal Dias, continues to produce and tell inspiring stories of Filipinos in the UK, Europe and beyond.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa United Kingdom, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.