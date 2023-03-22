Congress approves fixed tour of duty for AFP officers

MANILA - Congress on Wednesday approved a proposed law fixing the tour of duty of officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill 1849 and House Bill 6517.

According to the joint committee explanation of the changes that harmonized both Houses' respective versions, the panel agreed to use the Senate version as the working draft.

However, the title of the House version was adopted and amended to be part of the final bill.

According to a statement from Sen. Jinggoy Estrada's office published on the Senate website, the final version of the bill prescribes a retirement age of 57 for military officers and enlisted personnel. It retained the three-year maximum tour of duty for the AFP Chief of Staff provided under Republic Act 11709 unless sooner terminated by the President.

It also said that the commanding generals of the three major services - the commanding generals of the Philippine Army and Philippine Air Force; and the flag officer in command of the Philippine Navy -- and the superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) will retire upon completion of their maximum tour of duty of two consecutive years or upon the relief of the President.

"This is perceived as the best option to address the unintended consequences of the relatively new law on the fixed tour of duty of high-ranking key military officers," Estrada said.

The bill will be sent to President Marcos Jr's office for signature. - Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News