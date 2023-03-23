Former Budget Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao poses for this undated photo. Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System website

Thirty-three government officials from the Department of Budget and Management, the Department of Health and the Office of the Ombudsman were placed under 6-month preventive suspension over the purchase of COVID 19 test kits from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation in 2020.

In the order dated March 20, 2023 and signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires, the Office of the Ombudsman found compelling reasons to put the respondents under preventive suspension pending investigation of the case.

Among those who were put on preventive suspension were former Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao and former PS-DBM procurement group director and now Over-all Deputy Ombudsman Warren Rex Liong.

Other PS-DBM officials at the time of the Pharmally transactions who were suspended include Christine Marie Suntay, Fatimah Amsrha Penaflor, Joshua Laure, Earvin Jay Alparaque, Julius Santos, Paul Jasper De Guzman, Dickson Panti, Karen Anne Requintina, Rodevie Cruz, Webster Laureñana, Sharon Baile, Gerelyn Vergara, Abelardo Gonzales, Jez Charlemagne Arago, Nicole John Cabueños, Ray-ann Sorilla, Chamel Fiji Melo, Allan Raul Catalan, Mervin Ian Tanquintic, Jorge Mendoza, III, Jasonmer Uayan, August Ylangan.

DOH officials who were also suspended include: then Assistant Secretary Nestor Santiago, Jr., procurement service director Crispinita Valdez, as well as Research Institute for Tropical Medicine officials Amado Tandoc, Lei Lanna Dancel, Dave Tangcalagan, Jhobert Bernal, Kenneth Aristotle Punzalan, Rose Marasigan, Maria Carmela Reyes.

“Indubitably, respondents’ continued stay in office may prejudice the case filed against them,” the Ombudsman said.

Copies of the order were sent to DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire and acting chief administrative officer of the Office of the Ombudsman Human Resource and Management Division Lotis Aguirre for their immediate implementation.

The Ombudsman said the overwhelming documentary proof shows that respondents’ evidence of guilt is strong.

The respondents are facing charges of grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, serious dishonesty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest o fthe service.

“The gravity of these offenses coupled with the seriousness of their participation would warrant removal from the service,” the Ombudsman said.

Among the transactions mentioned in the order of the Ombudsman are three purchase orders for RT-PCR kits from April to June 2020 worth P2.877 billion, P600 million and P688 million.