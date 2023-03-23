United States Marines ride an amphibious military vehicle during an amphibious landing exercise with Filipino counterparts on a beach on the coast of the Naval Education and Training Command in Zambales Province, northwest of Manila, Philippines, 09 May 2018. The Philippines-US Balikatan (Shoulder to Shoulder) Military Exercise is on its 34th iteration, which is aimed to enhance interoperability between security forces of the two countries. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

MANILA - China reiterated Wednesday that the United States was increasing tensions by strengthening its military deployment in the Asia-Pacific region.

This, after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s announcement that he will allow US soldiers to use more military bases in the country.

“The US side, out of selfish interests, remains trapped in a zero-sum mentality and keeps increasing military deployment in the Asia-Pacific. This would escalate tensions and endanger peace and stability in the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters during a media briefing in Beijing.

Earlier, Marcos said the Philippines would soon announce the location of 4 additional EDCA sites.

The Philippines and the US, longtime treaty allies, agreed last month to expand cooperation in “strategic areas” of the country as they seek to counter China’s growing assertiveness over Taiwan and its building of bases in the South China Sea.

The 2014 EDCA gave US forces access to 5 bases in the Philippines. It has been expanded to 9, but the locations of the 4 additional bases have not been revealed as the government consults with local officials.

It has been widely reported that 2 of the sites will be in the northern province of Cagayan, less than 400 kilometers from self-ruled Taiwan, which China sees as part of its territory.

Philippine Marines rush to shore during an amphibious landing exercise with United States counterparts on a beach on the coast of the Naval Education and Training Command in Zambales Province, northwest of Manila, Philippines, 09 May 2018. The Philippines-US Balikatan (Shoulder to Shoulder) Military Exercise is on its 34th iteration, which is aimed to enhance interoperability between security forces of the two countries. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Wang said countries should be “vigilant” and avoid being used by the US.

“[I]t is China’s consistent belief that defense and security cooperation between countries needs to be conducive to regional peace and stability and not targeted at or harmful to the interests of any third party,” he said.

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong is currently in Manila for bilateral negotiations.

Wang said China hopes that it would reach “mutual understanding and trust” with the Philippines in discussions on properly handling maritime disputes and advancing practical maritime cooperation, among others.

“We hope and believe that this round of consultation will help enhance mutual understanding and trust and bring about closer communication and coordination between the two sides, and galvanize joint efforts for the sound and steady growth of bilateral ties,” he said.