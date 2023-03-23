Police have filed charges against 7 suspects in the alleged hazing death of a University of Cebu maritime student last December.

Cebu City police chief P/Col. Ireneo Dalogdog said the 7 were charged with homicide and violation of Republic Act 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Law.

Among the 7 were members of Tau Gamma Phi fraternity including the Grand Triskelion, Deputy Grand Triskelion, master initiator, a resident member, recruiter and the owner of the place where the initiation allegedly took place.

"They will be issued an order from the prosecution to answer the case and when it is received, the prosecution will determine if there is probable cause to raise the complaint to court,” explained Cebu City Police Office Spokesperson P/LtCol. Theresa Macatangay.

Victim Ronnel Baguio, a student of University of Cebu-Maritime Education Training Center, underwent hazing rites last December and died a week later.

His death certificate showed Baguio died from severe acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to indirect lung Injury, acute kidney Injury secondary to rhabdmyolosis, and acute kidney injury secondary to rhabdomyolosis.

Baguio's death came months before the alleged hazing death of Adamson student John Matthew Salilig after attending initiation rites of Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity-Adamson Chapter.

Authorities said they have strong evidence against the suspects in Baguio's death.

“We are confident in the investigation that the case prepared is competent, along with the evidence presented,” added Macatangay.

The Public Attorney’s Office in Region 7 requested not to name the suspects so as not to pre-empt the investigation.

Baguio’s mother, Leny, was present during the filing of the case.

"Naihingi ko na po sila ng tawad sa Panginoon pero hindi ibig sabihin nun ay hindi po sila mananagot sa batas kung ano po yung batas bilang po nakasaad sa hazing law yun po ang dapat nilang harapin. Para sa anak ko gagawin ko ang lahat and hindi po ito hadlang na magkaroon ng hustisya ang anak ko,” she said.