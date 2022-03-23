Supporters of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan attend a mini rally at the Capas Municipal Hall in Capas, Tarlac on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. VP Leni Robredo Media handout

MANILA - While Vice President Leni Robredo’s recent presidential campaign rallies have drawn thousands, her daughter Tricia on Wednesday acknowledged "the situation on the ground is very different", as she sought help in converting more voters into supporters.

Tricia said their team has encountered "hostile communities" in market runs and house-to-house campaigns, which offer a chance for "more intimate" conversations with voters, compared to sorties.

“Kung dati may paisa-isa na NR (no reaction), ngayon may hecklers na. We encountered several when we made rounds right before #PasigLaban,” Tricia said, referring to last weekend's rally in Pasig City, where organizers said up to 147,000 Robredo supporters gathered.

"Don’t want to be the one who spoils the party but let’s address the elephant in the room: our rallies have been the absolute best but the situation on the ground is very different," she said on Facebook.

The Vice President's daughter said it was "quite futile to engage" with hecklers who were "crossing the line" and "have already made up their minds.

But she added, "Marami rin ang nananatili pang bukas makinig. Wag sana natin silang sukuan."

(Many are still open to listening. Let’s not give up on them.)

Tricia urged supporters to "go out of circles" and reminded them to "be more mindful of comments that do come off as offensive and elitist."

"Avoid name-calling (ie bobo, bayaran). Maraming nabiktima lang din ng disinformation. Maraming hirap, kumakayod at naghahanap lang ng maiuuwi sa pamilya. Ipaglaban din natin sila," she said.

(Avoid name-calling, such as stupid or bought off. There are also many victims of disinformation. Many are struggling, working, and just looking to provide fo their families. Let us also fight for them.)

“Hataw tayo sa pag-convert sa umaga para mas dumami pa tayong makisaya sa rallies pag gabi,” the younger Robredo said.

(Let’s work harder to convert people during the day so more people can join us in rallies at night.)

Robredo has trailed rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in surveys on preferred presidential contenders. In a Pulse Asia survey in February, Marcos scored the support of 60 percent of likely voters, while Robredo got 15 percent.

