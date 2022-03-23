Home  >  News

RoSa 2022? Sara says committed to support Marcos, shuns pairing with his rivals

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2022 06:46 PM

Vice Presidential aspirant Sara Duterte ABS-CBN News
Vice Presidential aspirant Sara Duterte visits Guiginto, Bulacan as part of the campaign trail on March 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio said on Wednesday she would continue to support her running-mate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., after a group paired her with another of his rivals. 

In a statement, Duterte-Carpio said she was aware the many of her supporters "wish to see me with another presidential candidate."

"I take that as a sign of confidence in me as a leader. And for that, I am truly deeply touched and honored," said the Davao city mayor, who leads the vice presidential race in voter surveys.

But Duterte-Carpio said she "values commitment and word of honor," which is why she would continue to campaign for Marcos.

"I intend to honor the commitment of my parties — the Lakas-CMD and Hugpong ng Pagbabago. That is to support Apo Bongbong Marcos as President," said President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter. 

Her statement comes after a group in Cagayan de Oro City launched the Leni Robredo-Sara Duterte 2022 (RoSa) movement. 

An opposition leader, Robredo is a distant second behind Marcos in opinion polls. 

Some local politicians previously endorsed Duterte-Carpio alongside another presidential candidate, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  halalan 2022   election   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   elections   Philippine elections   polls   Sara Duterte   Uniteam   Bongbong Marcos   Leni Robredo   Isko Moreno Domagoso  