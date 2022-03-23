Presidential candidate Norberto Gonzales during the PiliPInas Debates 2022 at the at the Harbor Garden Tent, Sofitel Philippine Plaza on March 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN news

MANILA — Presidential candidate Norberto Gonzales on Wednesday suggested that the May 9 elections be postponed to allow President Rodrigo Duterte to focus on the country’s "pressing problems," such as the successive oil price hikes.

Speaking during the "Kandidatalks" series of One News and Go Negosyo, Gonzales said the President needs the help of “as many bright guys in this country as possible including those running for office.”

“For many reasons, yes, to the point of, ang hirap sabihin, to the point of maybe postponing the elections,” Gonzales, a former national security adviser, said when asked if he is in favor of declaring a state of economic emergency amid the rise in oil prices.

“Ako naniniwala, may emergency serious enough to focus all our attention to what our President will do, not what our next president will do... Tuloy pa ba ang piyesta? O itigil muna ang piyesta? Tingnan natin ang sitwasyon. Ano ang hinaharap natin? Gutom and what are we doing?” he added.

Gonzales said the supply of oil has to be ensured, and that diplomatic action has to be undertaken to push Saudi Arabia and Iran and other oil-producing nations to increase production “to save the world, to save us from this suffering.”

Gonzales served as secretary of the Department of National Defense during the presidency of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from July to August 2007, and again from November 2009 to June 2010.

