A woman checks her arm as she waits in line to get her second jab of Pfizer’s COVID19 vaccine inside a covered court at the Katuparan Housing project in Vitas, Tondo Manila on July 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Pregnant women are urged to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 to prevent cardiovascular disease and to protect their babies, experts said Wednesday.

There is evidence that mothers can transmit antibodies against COVID-19 through the umbilical cord and through breastmilk, according to Dr. Maria Lorena Santos, fellow at the Philippine Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology and Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society.

In order to produce breastmilk with antibodies, the mother must be fully vaccinated, Santos said.

"Kailangan fully vaccinated si mommy para makagawa siya ng breastmilk na mai-transfer ang antibodies. May isa pang paraan, if you had COVID-19 unintentionally you will also produce enough antibodies. Between antibodies produced from natural infection, mas mataas po ang level ng antibodies if you got it from vaccination," she told reporters.

(The mother must be fully vaccinated so she can produce breaksmilk with antibodies. Another way is if you had COVID-19 unintentionally you will also produce enough antibodies. Between antibodies produced from natural infection and vaccination, the latter has a higher level of antibodies.)

Fully vaccinated women also "transmit higher levels of antibodies at the time of delivery," Santos added.

"Pag nakumpleto niyo po 'yun maganda ang transmission ng antibodies. Third trimester is associated daw with the highest maternal and umbilical cord antibody levels," she said, citing a study published in the Obstetrics and Gynecology journal this month.

(If you complete your vaccine doses the transmission of antibodies is better.)

This does not mean that women should delay their COVID vaccination, according to Santos.

"While getting boosted later in pregnancy may afford subtle differences in antibody transfer to the fetus, they're not outweighed by overall risks of being sick with COVID while pregnant," she said.

Cardiovascular diseases

Women are also prone to cardiovascular diseases, the risk of which is increased when infected by COVID-19, according to Dr. Cynthia Delara of the Philippine Heart Association Council on Women’s Cardiovascular Health.

Pregnant women and those in menopause are also at a higher risk to develop a cardiovascular disease due to the former having a hypercoagulable state, among other factors, and the absence of estrogen in the latter, Delara said.

"Once naging pregnant ang isang tao, may physiologic changes--tataas ang blood volume, cardiac output...mas high-risk po sa thrombosis, mas mabilis magbara ang mga ugat," she said. "Ang heart rate tumataas once you move to the 3rd trimester."

(When a person gets pregnant, there are physiologic changes--blood volume and cardiac output increase...there's a higher risk for thrombosis or clotting of the veins. Heart rate increases once you move to the 3rd trimester."

Ischemic heart diseases, malignant neoplasms, pneumonia topped the leading causes of deaths among women in 2019, she added.

A "healthy lifestyle is the best preventive measure" that can be offered, according to the cardiologist. Women must also consult a doctor when they feel symptoms, Delara said.

"Once they feel something dapat magpakonsulta. Usually mas inuuna nila ang mga lalaki, family, magulang, anak, that's why pag nakuha namin, usually malala na ang sakit," she said.

(They should consult a doctor once they feel something. They usually prioritize men, family, parents, and their children, that's why when we receive them their illness is already severe.)

"Although pag titingnan natin by statisics, sa mga 20-40s bihira nagkakasakit sa puso, why? Because of estrogen. Once you go into perimenopause, yung withdrawal ng estrogen dyan mas napapabilis ang pagkakasakit sa puso."

(If we look at statistics, women in their 20s-40s rarely get cardiovascular disease, why? Because of estrogen. Once you go into perimenopause, he withdrawal of estrogen increases the risk of cardiovascular disease.)

Some 11.6 million out of 65.2 million fully vaccinated individuals have received a booster shot as of Monday, Malacanang earlier said.

