MANILA - The Philippines recorded 407 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, based on the government's tracker.

Of the fresh infections, 123 are from Metro Manila.

The country's total cases climbed to 3,675,384, of which 44,597 are active. ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said the number of active infections is the lowest since Jan. 5.

The Department of Health also logged 282 new deaths due to the disease, raising the total to 58,563

The Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 case in January 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Some 65 million or 72.91 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 11.5 million have received their booster shots.

The government aims to ramp up vaccination in other provinces so these could achieve Alert Level 1, officials earlier said.

Only then will the country further deescalate its alert level, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The Philippines will likely keep Alert Level 1 as the lowest step in COVID-19 restrictions until President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

