Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Feb. 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippines has recognized the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of 3 more countries for entry protocols, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 task force accepted the vaccination certificates of Bulgaria, Iran, and Panama for arrival quarantine protocols and interzonal or intrazonal movement, the Palace said in a statement.

These are on top of other territories whose COVID-19 certificates were earlier approved by the task force.

"The IATF directed the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Transportation - One-Stop-Shop and the Bureau of Immigration to recognize only the proofs of vaccination thus approved by the IATF," the statement read.

The Philippines earlier this March allowed inbound travelers to present laboratory-based antigen test results for entry, as the country eased restrictions to boost the pandemic-battered economy.

In February, the Philippines reopened to fully vaccinated foreign tourists from some 150 visa-free countries.

The government eyes granting entry to all foreign travelers by April, the tourism department said. HLINK



The country logged less than 600 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 7 days, data analyzed by the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team showed.

