Navotas woman hands over donation to Bongbong campaign

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. leans close to Clemencia Garcia, a Navotas fish vendor, after she tried to give her earnings to him to support of his presidential campaign on March 20, 2022. Photo: Bongbong Marcos media handout

MANILA — A video of a woman handing her earnings to former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in support of his presidential campaign has gone viral on social media.

During a campaign motorcade in Navotas City on Sunday, fish vendor Clemencia “Inday” Garcia was seen on video handing over an envelope with cash to Marcos himself.

The former senator was supposed to give back the envelope to Garcia, but according to Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco the fish vendor suddenly disappeared into the crowd.

When Garcia was spotted by Marcos’ security detail, he tried to give the envelope back to her.

“Hindi ko matatanggap ito,” Marcos told her.

[I can’t accept this.]

But Garcia insisted, saying she was giving her money to support the former senator’s campaign. “Para sa sambayanang Pilipino, sir,” she said.

[For the Filipino nation, sir.]

The money was eventually returned to Garcia, but the Marcos camp kept a handwritten letter from her.

“Tanggapin po ninyo ang aking kaunting ambag sa inyong patuloy na pagtulong sa sambayanang Pilipino … Mahal na mahal po naming kayo sampu ng aking pamilya Escarian at Garcia,” the letter read.

[Please accept my small contribution as you continue to help the Filipino nation. We, with our whole Escarian and Garcia families, love you.]

According to the Marcos camp, the cash Garcia tried to give the former senator mostly came in P20, P50, and P100. “Siguro parang pinagpatong na cellphone ang kapal ng pera,” Tiangco noted.

[The money was as thick as two cellphones on top of each other.]

Because of the gesture, the Marcos camp said that the former senator was fighting back tears.

Tiangco also noted that aside from the cash, Navotas residents also gave Marcos potatoes, fish, flowers, and even milk tea.

The video of the gesture was captured during a livestream on Marcos’ official Facebook page. As of posting time, it has 4.7 million views.

Marcos continues to be the frontrunner in the 2022 presidential race, according to recent opinion polls.

The latest Pulse Asia survey, conducted last February, showed that Marcos was the preferred presidential candidate by 60 percent of its respondents.

RELATED VIDEO: