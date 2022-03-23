Rights advocacy group Karapatan asks authorities to surface NDF peace consultants Edwin Alcid and Ezequiel Daguman and calls on the resumption of the peace talks between the government and the communist movement, on March 23, 2022. Courtesy of Karapatan



MANILA - The whereabouts of a 75-year-old man, identified by the Communist Party of the Philippines and Karapatan as a peace consultant of the National Democratic Front, is being sought Wednesday by the groups and his family.

Edwin Alcid was allegedly nabbed last March 8 by a military unit in Catubig, Northern Samar, along with 2 other farmers, his sister said in a letter to the Commission on Human Rights as she requested assistance in tracing the former’s whereabouts.

“Since then, there has been no other information on his situation,” Alcid’s sister said in her March 20 letter addressed to CHR chair Leah Tanodra-Armamento, a copy of which was shared to ABS-CBN News by a source.

“If you could please help us locate my brother Edwin A. Alcid in military camps, detention facilities, hospitals and even funeral parlors and other places,” she added.

ABS-CBN News is still awaiting confirmation from the CHR whether it has received the letter, although it learned that Karapatan, which was furnished a copy of the document, already received it.

“We are currently working with Alcid’s family and friends as well as key institutions to search for Alcid,” Karapatan’s Secretary General Cristina Palabay told ABS-CBN News.

The CPP on March 11 first disclosed the alleged apprehension of Alcid, who is also known as Ka Veejo, and local residents Siloy Mendez and Antonio Ero in Barangay San Jose (Hibubulyao) in Catubig.

The communist group described Alcid as an elderly retired cadre of the movement, and is “ailing and suffers from diabetes.”

He is an engineering graduate of the University of the Philippines and was among those who designed and built the Cloverleaf interchange in Balintawak, Quezon City, the CPP said.

The apprehension, according to the communist group, was carried out by the 803rd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army. Two military helicopters arrived in the area around noontime to pick them up, it said.

“We reiterate our demand for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), specifically the 803rd Infantry Brigade under the 8th Infantry Division, to surface and release peace consultant Edwin Alcid (Ka Veejo or Ka Terry),” the CPP said in another statement on March 20.

“The arrest of Alcid” is “an outright violation of his rights under the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG)” between the NDFP and the government, they added.

The government’s peace talks with the communist movement was terminated by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019 amid what it says are continuing armed attacks by rebels against state troops during the negotiations period.

Karapatan said in a statement that despite the suspension of formal peace talks, JASIG has not been formally terminated by both parties.

It said peace consultants are covered by the JASIG, which states that they and peace panel members should be immune from arrests, detention, and harassment.

ABS-CBN News has sought information from the AFP regarding Alcid and is awaiting reply.

Alcid’s sister, in her letter to the CHR and Karapatan, said the family is “worried over his medical and health situation” as he is “very sick with diabetes and hypertension”.

In demanding the AFP to immediately surface Alcid and his companions, the CPP said the latter should be allowed to “avail of medical and legal services in line with their democratic rights.”

“Since I am abroad, I am giving authority to the Commission on Human Rights National and KARAPATAN National to address this matter and coordinate whatever developments and services are needed for this case,” Alcid's sister said in her letter.

Aside from Alcid, another peace consultant, Ezequiel Daguman, 50, who went missing in New Corella, Davao del Norte, should also be surfaced, Karapatan said.

The rights advocacy group called as well for the release of Esteban Manuel Jr. and Ramon Patriarca, who were reportedly arrested last Feb. 16 in Villareal, Samar, and last March 18 in Negros Occidental, respectively.

“As we assert our calls to surface Edwin Alcid and Ezequiel Daguman and to free Esteban Manuel Jr. and Ramon Patriarca, we also call for the immediate resumption of the peace talks and to stop the attacks on peace consultants,” Karapatan’s Palabay said.

