Ka Leody hits Duterte on last 100 days in office

MANILA -- Presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman on Tuesday called on outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte to push for a national minimum wage and control oil prices on his last 100 days in office.

In a Facebook post, De Guzman said Duterte should call on government representatives in regional wage boards to support the push for a meaningful wage hike.

He also called on the president to suspend the implementation of VAT and fuel excise taxes on petroleum products.

"Ang Section 14 ng Oil Deregulation Law ay puwang para sa kontrol at regulasyon sa presyo’t industriya ng langis sa panahon ng emergency. Ang regulasyon sa presyo ng mga pangunahing pangangailangan ay tungkulin ng Department of Trade and Industry o DTI," he said.

"Bakit sobrang deregulated ang presyo ng mga bilihin sa kabila ng mahigpit na regulasyon sa sahod, na presyo ng buhay ng manggagawa?" he asked.

He also called on Duterte to study the possibility of implementing a "wealth tax" and work on the recover of the Marcoses' ill-gotten wealth.

"Kung walang 'wealth tax' at pagbawi sa ill-gotten wealth, malulubog lang lalo ang ating gobyerno sa sobra-sobra nang pangungutang na ginawa ng rehimeng Duterte," De Guzman noted.

He also called on the government to give more financial aid to needy Filipinos.

A labor leader, De Guzman is the Philippines' representative to the International Council of the International Center for Labor Solidarity.

He is running on the platform of ending labor contractualization, increasing workers' wages, and labor rights.