Teachers at the Ricardo P. Cruz Senior Elementary School in Taguig City on December 2, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Education said Wednesday it was eyeing the creation of more teaching positions to expand promotional opportunities for educators.

In a press conference, Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said an executive order (EO) that would create the positions of Teacher 4, 5, 6 and 7 is pending at the Office of the Executive Secretary. These will have corresponding salary grades of 14, 15, 16 and 17.

"We are awaiting the approval of this executive order expanding the teacher positions with Teacher 4, 5, 6 and 7 and the corresponding higher salary grades," Malaluan said in a press conference.

Malaluan explained that some teachers are stuck at Teacher 3 position because there are "very limited" opportunities for the succeeding levels, which are head and master teachers.

"Pagkatapos noon (Teacher 3) ay kailangan na ninyong tumalon for promotion to Master Teacher 1... In between, may mga head teacher positions tayo pero alam natin na very limited ito kasi head teachers or principal positions are just as many as our schools," he said, addressing teachers.

(After Teacher 3, you need to jump for a promotion to Master Teacher 1... In between there are head teacher positions but we know these are very limited because head teachers or principal positions are just as many as our schools.)

Malaluan said the master teacher level also asks for higher academic requirements.

"Very limited din ang items sa Master Teacher 1... Not all schools actually, as far as I know, have an item for a master teacher," he said.

(The Master Teacher 1 items are also very limited... Not all schools actually, as far as I know, have an item for a master teacher.)

