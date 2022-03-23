Comelec can file charges over Cavite 'vote-buying': lawyer

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Commission on Elections can file charges over an alleged vote-buying incident during a campaign rally of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio, an election lawyer said Wednesday.

Atty. Emil Maranon III, an election lawyer helping the camp of presidential candidate Leni Robredo, said the giving away of cash prizes during Tuesday's UniTeam rally in Cavite can be considered a form of vote-buying.

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla has defended the giving away of cash prizes, saying the official campaign period for local candidates will only start on March 25.

Maranon, however, said that under the law, anyone can commit vote-buying "even if you are not a candidate." Punishment for such a violation includes 1-6 years imprisonment and disqualification of the candidate.

"It's possible that there was no vote-buying for the local candidate but it is possible that there was vote-buying for the national candidate that organized the sortie or political rally," he said in a TeleRadyo.

He added: "The law states that any person that gives money or anything of value in order to induce a particular person to vote for a candidate, that is already vote-buying under the law."

The lawyer said giving away cash prizes during a game may not be considered vote-buying "if the game was done outside the context of a political rally."

He pointed out the campaign rally had posters of Marcos and Duterte.

"Hindi naman nila matatanggi na ang pagbigay ng pera ay nangyari doon mismo sa stage during a political rally. Paano mo masasabi na hindi yun sa konteksto ng pangangampanya? Kung klarong klaro na namimIgay ng pera sa konteksto ng pagkampanya, hindi pa ba vote-buying," he said.

Maranon said Comelec has motu proprio powers to investigate and file charges over the alleged vote-buying incident because the pol body has the constitutional duty to implement election laws.

"It is part of their responsibilities to prosecute violators of election law," he said.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia has said the poll body will form a task force to investigate vote-buying incidents.

He earlier said Comelec will not take action on another alleged cash distribution incident in presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos' campaign rally in Nueva Ecija, unless a formal complaint is filed.

Videos of the alleged cash distribution during Marcos' event in Nueva Ecija have circulated on social media. The videos showed supposed attendees being handed envelopes reportedly with P500 inside.

Garcia previously stood as Marcos' lawyer in the latter's election protest against Vice President Leni Robredo. He had said he will inhibit from all cases involving his previous clients.