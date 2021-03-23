UP scientist back from descent to 3rd deepest spot on earth

The Filipino scientist who was one of the first humans to reach the third deepest spot on earth, has returned to the surface on Tuesday.

Dr. Deo Florence Onda, a microbial oceanographer of The Marine Science Institute, University of the Philippines, and American explorer Victor Vescovo have returned safely to the surface after diving the approximately 34,100 feet deep Emden Deep in the Philippine Trench on the same day.

"DSV Limiting Factor is back on the surface! " the UP Marine Science Institute wrote on Facebook before 6 p.m. Tuesday as it posted photos of Onda and Vescovo holding the Philippine flag on board their vessel.

Onda also posted a short video on his Facebook page before 7 p.m., announcing that they have reached Emden Deep.

"We've reached the Emden Deep. We've waved the Philippine Flag. We've set records. We have made history today," he wrote.

"This is the Emden Deep in the Phiippine Trench. ATIN ITO!"

In a previous interview, Vescovo said the whole mission was estimated to take 12 hours - 4 hours going down, 3 or 4 hours at the bottom, and another 4 hours going up to the surface.

Onda was invited by private organization Caladan Oceanic in the expedition set to happen from March 22 to 28.

His companion, Vescovo, holds the record for the deepest manned descent in the Mariana Trench in 2019.

