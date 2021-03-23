Malabon mayor gets COVID-19

Malabon Mayor Antolin ‘Lenlen’ Oreta. Photo from Oreta’s official Facebook page

MANILA – Malabon City Mayor Antolin “Lenlen” Oreta announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, the second local chief executive in Metro Manila to get the respiratory illness in less than a month.

In a Facebook post, Oreta said he is asymptomatic and will be working from his home in the following days.

“Nagpa-swab test tayo as part of contact tracing. Today, lumabas sa resulta na positive ako sa Covid-19,” he said.

(We took a swab test as part of contact tracing. Today, results showed that I’m positive for Covid-19.)

Contact tracing is ongoing for those who interacted with Oreta in the past days, he added.

Oreta reminded Malabon residents to continue following health protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As of March 22, the city has recorded a total of 8,451 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 919 are active.

Earlier this month, Mayor Francis Zamora of San Juan City tested positive for COVID-19. He has since recovered from the respiratory illness.

