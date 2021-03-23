DFA reports 21 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total tops 16,000



MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 16,006 on Tuesday as 21 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The DFA also reported 2 new recoveries.

For the past three days, no new fatality has been reported.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 5,257 as 9,702 of those infected have recovered, while 1,047 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 852 in the Asia Pacific, 870 in Europe, 3,447 in the Middle East and Africa, and 88 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 677,653 people. The tally includes 12,992 deaths, 578,461 recoveries, and 86,200 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 123.6 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Over 2.7 million people have died while more than 70.1 million have recovered from the disease, according to the JHU’s running tally.

