Philippines' total COVID-19 cases soar to 677,653 with 5,867 new cases

Members of the Sanitation Department disinfect the grounds of Manila Police District along UN Avenue in Manila on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines logged 5,867 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the second day of the implementation of reinforced quarantine measures that included a ban on non-essential travel and mass gatherings in the capital region and its neighboring provinces.

The day’s tally raises the country's total number of cases to 677,653, of which 86,200 or 12.7 percent are active cases.

The health department logged 20 more COVID-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 12,992.

Total recoveries went up by 620 to 578,461.

Many Metro Manila hospitals have reported full occupancy for COVID-19 cases, while medical frontliners already sought reinforcements due to their limited number.

On Monday, the country logged its record-high single-day tally of 8,019 new coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

The OCTA Research Group warned last week that new daily cases of COVID-19 could reach up to 10,000 by the end of the month, half likely to be recorded in Metro Manila if the current daily trend continues.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a meeting Monday with President Rodrigo Duterte that the spike in new infections is caused possibly by the presence of COVID-19 variants in the country, the increased mobility of people as a result of the gradual reopening of the economy, and the public's "token compliance" with minimum health standards.

"Ako, nakikiusap sa atin pong mga kababayan na hangga’t sa maaari po, ang face mask and face shield and physical distancing eh halos lagpas 95 percent po ang proteksyon nito, at habang wala pa po tayong sapat na bakuna, hindi po natin puwedeng isantabi itong mga ito," Duque said.

(I am appealing to our fellow countrymen that if you can, while we don't have enough vaccines yet, let's not set aside the wearing of face mask and face shield and physical distancing because these offer more than 95 percent protection.)

On Monday, the government placed the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal under general community quarantine (GCQ) with additional restrictions until April 4, in a bid to halt the spike in new cases.

