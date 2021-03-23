Command center for COVID-19 facility referral 'overwhelmed' with calls

The Makati Medical Center displays a sign indicating the hospital is full at their emergency area on Monday, March 15, 2021. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The One Hospital Command Center that oversees the facility referral for COVID-19 patients is "overwhelmed" with calls for assistance, its head said on Tuesday, as the Philippines battled an uptick in coronavirus infections.

An average of 300 calls a day are being received by the command center recently, up from only around 66 about 3 weeks ago, said treatment "czar" Dr. Leopoldo Vega.

This has led to "many" overflow and pending calls, which authorities aim to fix by hiring more IT and paramedical personnel to man phone lines, said Vega.

“Kung nakikita n’yong nao-overwhelm ang mga TTMF (Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facilities) at saka hospitals, pati kami, ang operating coordinations center, nakaka-experience rin ng increase in capacity,” he said in a televised public briefing.

(If you see Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facilities and hospitals overwhelmed, we at the operating coordinations center experience an increase in capacity, too.)

According to the latest report of the COVID-19 National Task Force, while there are only 2,043 usable beds in TTMFs in Metro Manila, there are already 3,708 who were admitted, as of Sunday, March 21. All other regions still have available beds, the report showed.

The Mega LIGTAS facilities in Metro Manila, which only have 156 usable beds, were also accommodating 807 individuals as of Sunday. The facilities in Region III, which have 253 usable beds, have admitted 592 individuals, the same report showed.

Screenshot of a portion of the National Task Force Coronavirus Disease-2019 Situational Report No. 355, issued on March 22, 2021.

ABS-CBN News asked the COVID-19 task force how are the admitted individuals being managed in the facilities that, as the report showed, are already filled past their capacity. It has yet to receive a response.

About 60 percent of COVID-19 ward and isolation beds are in use, while 73 to 76 percent of intensive care units are occupied, said Vega, who is also a health department undersecretary.

Authorities need to set up more TTMFs, where COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms can be transferred to free up hospitals, he said.

The Philippines on Monday reported a record daily rise of 8,019 COVID-19 infections, as authorities began implementing tighter curbs in the congested capital region and its 4 surrounding provinces, and as hospital capacity neared critical levels in some areas.

A little over half of the fresh cases are in Metro Manila.

In a bulletin, the health department on Monday said total confirmed cases had reached 671,792, while deaths increased by four to 12,972. It was the third time the Philippines has posted a record high in daily cases in the past 4 days.

Active cases stood at 80,970, of which, 1.0 percent are severe, 0.9 percent are critical, and 0.52 percent are moderate. The remaining 97.5 percent are mild and asymptomatic.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a meeting Monday with President Rodrigo Duterte that the spike in new infections is caused possibly by the presence of COVID-19 variants in the country, the increased mobility of people as a result of the gradual reopening of the economy, and the public's "token compliance" with minimum health standards.

"Ako, nakikiusap sa atin pong mga kababayan na hangga’t sa maaari po, ang face mask and face shield and physical distancing eh halos lagpas 95 percent po ang proteksyon nito, at habang wala pa po tayong sapat na bakuna, hindi po natin puwedeng isantabi itong mga ito," Duque said.

(I am appealing to our fellow countrymen that if you can, while we don't have enough vaccines yet, let's not set aside the wearing of face mask and face shield and physical distancing because these offer more than 95 percent protection.)

The new wave of cases in the Philippines, which has the second highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, is threatening hopes of a strong economic rebound after a record contraction last year and the loss of millions of jobs.

The country, which launched its vaccination drive later than neighbors at the start of this month, has received delivery of 1.125 million donated doses of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The government plans to inoculate 70 million adults this year as it seeks to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

— With a report from Reuters