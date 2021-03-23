Closure of Muntinlupa road violates Civil Code: solon

Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The closure of a portion of Insular Prison Road in Muntinlupa is a violation of the country's Civil Code, a lawmaker said Tuesday.

The Bureau of Corrections earlier said the erection of a concrete wall was to ensure the security of the national penitentiary's maximum security prison.

The road is used by residents and is considered a "public road," said Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon who has written to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

"We consider that a public road, in violation yan ng Civil Code na sinasabing bawal maglagay ng obstruction sa isang established na kalye," Biazon told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We consider that a public road, this is in violation of the Civil Code which states they can't put an obstruction at an established road.)

"Bagamat ini-invoke nila ang (Even though they are invoking the) BuCor Modernization Law, we do not believe the BuCor Modernization Law supersedes the Civil Code."

Residents have complained that the road closure will cost them more when commuting. Instead of P50 for a roundtrip tricycle ride, it would cost them P70 or more.