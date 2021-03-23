City of Manila gets additional 2,000 vials of Remdesivir: Mayor Isko

MANILA - Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domogoso on Tuesday announced the arrival of an additional 2,000 vials of the antiviral drug Remdesivir, which is used for the treatment of COVID-19.

“Dumating na po yung additional order ko ng Remdesivir. Mga taga Maynila, I’m happy for you that you have access to this kind of medicine,” Moreno said on Facebook Live Tuesday afternoon.



Moreno said that the city first purchased 2,000 vials of Remdesivir last year.



“Nakabili ulit tayo ng 2,000 vials nitong Remdesivir. Yan po ay nakakatulong sa medium and severe situation nakakatulong po siya. Hindi siya perpekto pero marami siyang buhay na nailigtas,” he said.

Moreno said the local government is offering the drug to anyone who may need it, based on the assessment of doctors.

“Ang City of Manila ay nakakuha ng compassionate permit para mag acquire nito. Sa pribadong sector, nagawa nating magpahiram. Sa pampublikong national government hospital, nagawa nating magpahiram at sa iba pang ospital."

"Sa mga doktor na nanonood, o mga ospital, kung sakali lang na mangangailangan kayo sa Maynila, sa Metro Manila, saan man sa buong bansa, willing kaming magpahiram,” he said.

As of Tuesday, the City of Manila recorded 705 new infections, bringing the total number of their active cases to 3,304. Occupancy rate in the city’s 6 public hospitals is now at 63 percent, the mayor said.

