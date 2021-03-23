CHED wants teaching, non-teaching staff prioritized in COVID-19 vaccination program

Commission on Higher Education. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has asked the Department of Health (DOH) to include teaching and non-teaching personnel of higher education institutions (HEIs) in one of the priority groups of the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

The request, which covers workers from both public and private colleges and universities, was made known in a CHED memorandum issued last March 16, where the commission asked its regional directors for a registry of teaching and non-teaching personnel for voluntary COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the memorandum, signed by CHED Executive Director Lily Freida Milla, the commission wants to include teaching and non-teaching personnel in Priority Group B of the vaccination program.

Priority Group B includes teachers, social workers, and other government and essential workers, among others.

“DOH Undersecretary Dr. Myrna C. Cabotaje requested the Commission to have first a registry of these teaching and non-teaching personnel of HEIs,” Milla said in the memorandum.

“In view of this, all CHED Regional Offices are tasked to contact the higher education institutions (HEIs) under their jurisdiction and survey the names of the personnel who are willing to join the COVID-19 Vaccination Program,” she added.

The Philippine government began its COVID-19 vaccination program last March 1.

At the basic education level, Education Secretary Leonor Briones has also said she was in talks with vaccine czar Carlito Galvez on inoculating teachers against COVID-19.

In-person classes remain banned in colleges and universities, and remote learning is being implemented instead due to the continued threat of COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte has allowed in-person classes for some medical schools in areas with lower quarantine levels to ensure that the country would have enough health frontliners.

RELATED VIDEO: