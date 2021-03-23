Active COVID-19 cases in House of Representatives reach 43

MANILA - Active COVID-19 infections among the employees in the House of the Representatives have reached 43, Secretary-General Mark Llandro Mendoza said on Tuesday.

In an interview with reporters, Mendoza said the lower chamber has logged a total of 277 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the country over a year ago. Some 227 from the total number of infections already recovered, while 7 died.

House Majority Leader and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez and Negros Oriental 1st District Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong were among those still recovering from the disease. Mendoza added they are the only 2 lawmakers in the House who are currently sick with COVID-19.

“Para mas secure, nagpa-disinfect ulit tayo kasi nag-order si Speaker… although kaunti na lang yung pumapasok sa atin, just to be safe," Mendoza explained.

(The Speaker has ordered disinfection just to make sure, despite fewer people reporting for work. This is just to be safe.)

The House suspended work until Wednesday amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in the capital region.

Mendoza added that the House would resume sessions on Thursday to attend to unfinished business before going on its Lenten Break.

During the break, he added, the lower chamber will disinfect its premises regularly.

Committee Hearings, meanwhile, will continue via video conferencing. Congress will be on break from March 27 to May 16, 2021.

The House of Representatives has been conducting weekly antigen testing after imposing a “no negative antigen test, no access” policy in the premises of Batasang Pambansa. The chamber will also continue its routine quarterly RT-PCR testing, according to the House leader.

The Philippines on Monday logged a new record-high daily COVID-19 jump with 8,019 confirmed fresh infections.

This is the first time that additional infections reached the 8,000-mark since the pandemic began in the country over a year ago. This is also the third time in 4 days that the country recorded record-high freshly-reported cases, which were blamed on the public’s non-compliance with health protocols and the spread of COVID-19 variants.