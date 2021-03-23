60 pct of COVID-19 beds in Valenzuela occupied

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Sixty percent of beds allocated for coronavirus patients in Valenzuela City are occupied, Mayor Rex Gatchalian said Tuesday, as COVID-19 infections in the city continued rising.

"There's an uptick in occupancy for COVID-related beds whether in ICU or wards... We still have rooms but we are being very prudent this time around," he told ANC.

"We're making sure they triage it properly. Met the hospital directors where all agreed that mild and asymptomatic cases should be sent back to isolation units so that we preserve the beds of our hospital facilities."

Data from Department of Health as of March 21 showed that 3 hospitals in Valenzuela City were considered "safe" while 2 were in "critical" level. The city has a total of 148 COVID-19 beds, in which 90 have been filled up while 58 remain vacant.

Hospitals are classified as "safe" if bed utilization is less than 60 percent. If they reached more than 85 percent of its bed occupancy for COVID-19 patients, they fall under the "critical" level.

Gatchalian said 50 percent of their isolation facilities were also occupied amid spate in new coronavirus cases. The city has 1,200 beds across 12 isolation units.

Home quarantine, he added, is prohibited in the city, except on serious medical grounds.

"We believed that it is a means to safeguard everybody’s interest, the community’s interest, your interest, your family’s interest. We don't want the infection to fester some more," Gatchalian said.

As of Monday, Valenzuela City logged 11,683 coronavirus infections, of which 10,634 recovered while 300 died from the disease. The city currently has 749 active cases.

Valenzuela City has so far vaccinated 80 percent of its medical frontliners and aims to inoculate the general public in July, with 640,000 doses it ordered from British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.