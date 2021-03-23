2 sundalo arestado sa kasong gun smuggling



Isang opisyal ng Armed Forces of the Philippines at isang corporal ang nahuli sa isinagawang entrapment operation sa Barangay Sanito, sa bayan ng Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay Martes ng madaling araw.

Ayon sa report ng Police Regional Office 9, sangkot ang dalawa sa gun smuggling.

Nakuha mula sa kanila ang ilang baril, granada, bala at P1.2 milyong boodle money.

Ayon kay Western Mindanao Commander Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan Jr., iimbestigahan ng militar ang dalawang suspek.

"Once proven guilty, the two will subsequently be discharged from the regular service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and will face the appropriate charges under the rule of law,” sabi ni Vinluan.

Nakakulong ngayon ang dalawa sa Ipil Municipal Police Station.

- ulat ni Leizel Lacastesantos