Pasig mayor to give financial aid to vendors, tricycle, jeepney drivers

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto monitors relief efforts for Pasig residents as the enhanced community quarantine remain imposed in Luzon on March 18, 2020. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said his administration is working on providing aid for informal sector workers who are unable to earn a living during the Luzon-wide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“The biggest challenge is that a lot of our constituents cannot work, although they understand why this needs to be done,” Sotto said at the Laging Handa briefing of Malacanang.

“But it becomes a problem when people go hungry. That’s why we bought food packs,” he said.

“Next, we’ll have financial assistance for those vendors who can’t sell, as well as for tricycle drivers and jeepney drivers,” he said, but did not mention any amount.

The city earlier announced it will give out 400,000 food packs to its residents during the lockdown period.

Sotto said the lockdown poses a logistical challenge, but they have already started distributing the food packs.

They have also provided transportation for health workers and those who need to regularly go to the hospital.

QUARANTINE PASS

Asked if Pasig will require quarantine passes, Sotto said there was no need since they already prohibit people who go out two or more at a time.

He said they will arrest people if they insist on violating the social distancing guidelines.

Sotto said it is difficult to issue a quarantine pass because of the large number of people. He is also concerned it will only cause additional person-to-person contact.