DOH confirms first COVID-19 case in Eastern Visayas

The Department of Health in Eastern Visayas on Monday reported the first confirmed case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the region.

The patient is a 51-year-old female from Northern Samar. She is reportedly recovering at a hospital in the region.

The DOH-EV is now doing contact tracing of people the patient has been in contact with.

As of Monday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 462. Of this number, 33 have died while 18 have recovered.

- report from Jenette Ruedas, ABS-CBN News