Teves claims plot vs him discovered as early as January

Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.'s statement regarding alleged threats his camp discovered back in January. Courtesy: Arnolfo Teves Jr. Facebook account

Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. said Wednesday he was already seeking help from the government as early as January 11 this year regarding an alleged plot to raid his house.

This comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself urged the lawmaker to come back to the country.

"Gusto ko lang malaman niyo (Marcos) na [ang] isinampa nilang kaso sa akin was about the raid conducted in my house — na noong January 11 ko binanggit sa aking video na nananawagan ako sa inyo [ng tulong] dahil alam ko na may gagawin silang raid at tataniman ako ng mga ebidensiya... January 11 pa lang 'yun. 'Yung murder nangyari March," Teves said in a video posted in his official Facebook account.

The lawmaker then said the January 11 threat was what he was fearful of in returning to the country and not the murder accusations.

"Tungkol sa murder, wala namang problema na isama ako sa mga iniimbestigahan. Ang request ko lang sana ay 'wag naman sanang ako lang. Dapat lahat ng anggulo tingnan... pagkatapos lang ng murder, ako na agad ang tinumbok," he said.

Teves also said that he wants to talk to Marcos directly to "explain" his side.

"Gusto ko sana kayo makausap para makaexplain ako sa inyo... sana lang mapagbigyan niyo ako na makapagusap tayo para maexplain ko naman ang aking side," said Teves.

Earlier, Marcos told Teves to return to the country and guaranteed that the lawmaker would be provided with security.

Marcos also said that Teves' "private jet" could land at the Basa air base in Pampanga, where he could be surrounded by soldiers, after his claims of getting death threats.

The President said the lawmaker has yet to decide on “all these offers.”

Teves is facing murder charges over the killing of Negros Oriental board member Miguel Dungog and several others in 2019. He ignored a Tuesday deadline to appear before the House ethics committee and has yet to return from his US trip.

He is also being investigated for his alleged involvement in the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo earlier this month, even after he released a video statement on Facebook denying he had a hand in the slay.