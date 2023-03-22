Taiwanese fugitive deported from Philippines

MANILA — A Taiwanese fugitive has been deported and blacklisted from the Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Wednesday.

Chen Chein Ning, 53, left the Philippines early Wednesday following his arrest in Makati City earlier this March.

In 2006, the Chiayi District Prosecutors Office in Taiwan issued an arrest warrant for the Taiwanese over kidnapping charges, the BI said.



According to the BI, Chen is also said to be a ringleader of a notorious syndicate in Taiwan that engages in the production of illegal drugs and the operation of telecommunications fraud, kidnappings, and other illegal activities.

"This is a major arrest for the BI, as foreign nationals like him that are involved in major crimes have no place in our country," said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.