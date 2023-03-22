MNLF chair Nur Misuari. Karl Norman Alonzo, Malacanang Photo/File

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan 3rd Division canceled the hearing for the graft and malversation cases of former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) governor and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Founding Chairman Nur Misuari who was scheduled to take the witness stand Wednesday morning.

The court granted the urgent ex-parte motion filed by the lawyer of Misuari who told the court through a representative that she tested positive for COVID-19 through antigen testing.

Prosecutor Joselito Ferrer "vigorously objected" to the motion, noting the cancellation of the February 1, 2023 hearing.

Ferrer said another lawyer could have presented Misuari so that the trial could proceed but his lawyer said in her motion that only she can present the accused.

Misuari is set to testify on his graft and malversation cases stemming from the alleged misuse of P77 million in educational funds for the ARMM.

The court reset the hearing to April 26 to 27, 2023.