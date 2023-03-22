Students attend the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes at Mother of Good Counsel Seminary in San Fernando, Pampanga on November 22, 2021 as it reopens for a limited number of pupils. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Private schools may scrap the installment payment option for its fees if the bill banning the "no permit, no exam" policy becomes a law, the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines (Cocopea) warned Wednesday.

"Posible na kailangan i-review ang aming payment schemes para ma-ensure na may timely payment ng school fees... Maaaring mapilitan ang mga parents na magbayad [nang buo] on the spot or upon enrollment," Cocopea legal counsel Kristine Carmina Manaog told Teleradyo.

On Monday, the Senate passed on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 1359 or “'No Permit, No Exam' Prohibition Act” and Senate Bill No. 1864 or “Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act.”

According to Manaog, the passage of the bills caught them by surprise, claiming that there was not enough discussion on the matter.

"Ikinagulat po namin nung nabalitaan namin yung pagpasa ng bill. Medyo concerned kami na naipasa ito nang third reading nang hindi napagdidiskuyunan nang masusi at malalim kasama ang mga private schools at iba pang stakeholders," she said.

Manaog said that private schools rely on "prompt payments" from parents to sustain their operations.

"Kailangan din natin tandaan yung ating private schools nagre-rely talaga sila sa prompt payment ng fees kasi dun din namin kinukuha yung pambayad ng utilities, internet kasi hybrid tayo ngayon, at lalo na yung mga sahod ng ating school employees at teachers. Dito kami umaasa," Manaog explained.

"Ang fear kasi namin dito, yung unintended implication ng law is baka yung parents na kaya naman magbayad nang tama or maaga ay hindi na magbabayad kasi walang compulsion to pay," she added.

Following the passage of the bills, Manaog said Cocopea submitted to the Senate position papers raising their opposition to the measure.

