JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Nanunungkulan na ang bagong ambassador at Philippine Representative to the Permanent Mission to the ASEAN at sa ASEAN headquarters sa Jakarta, Indonesia ang kanyang tanggapan. Umaasa ang mga Pinoy na makatutulong si Ambssador Hjayceelyn 'Joy' Quintana sa kanilang pagtatrabaho at pamumuhay sa Indonesia.

Mahalaga ang magiging papel ni Quintana sa ASEAN bilang isang multi-lateral at professional career diplomat.

“S a multilateral work kasi, eto ang hindi masyadong nakikita ng taongbayan because this is more in the sphere of meetings and conferences. So, we are basically representing the Philippines in all those meetings and mechanisms of ASEAN where we can push for our interest but also contribute to the goal of the ASEAN, ” pahayag ni Ambassador and Philippine Representative to the Permanent Mission to the ASEAN Hjayceelyn Quintana.

Isa si Elaine Mercado labimpitong taon ng nasa Indonesia at kasalukuyang director sa sales and marketing sa Abdi Waluyo Hospital sa umaasang makatutulong si Quintana para sa mabilis na paghahanap ng trabaho ng mga Pinoy at Indonesian doctors at nurse.

“ As she has authority and power being the head of the mission of ASEAN is to have this free trade to be implemented. for example, Filipino doctors can practice here in Indonesia. And also some pharmaceutical products that are not really available here in Indonesia can be actually imported here without so much red tape.

We have a lot of doctors, Indonesian doctors, who studied in the Philippines. When they come back, it takes time for them to have their specialization as they have to go to adaptation and all these things. So, maybe they could come up with less complicated way of sending Indonesian students to the Philippines to study in medical schools and also maybe we can do exchange programs for nursing school,” sabi ni Mercado.

Hiling naman ni May San Jose na isang taon pa lang sa Indonesia at isang housewife, makipag-ugnayan din sana si Quintana sa mga Pinoy sa Indonesia.

“ I think more focused on policies, programs, projects that have tangible benefits to our kababayans back home, to the Filipinos here in Indonesia particularly like in the areas of travel and tourism, trade and investment, education and employment,” sabi ni San Jose.

Samantala malaki ang tiwala ni Quintana na kaya ng Pilipinas na itaguyod ang digitalization sa hinaharap:

“ Personally gusto ko magfocus sa mga topics na hindi natin nabibigyan ng tamang focus. For example ang digital transformation, energy security, food security, they are really very important.

We have so much to offer to the region, to the whole Southeast Asian region in terms of connectivity. We have a very vibrant digital community in the Philippines and we can really be a hub for digital transformation and it can impact the lives of ordinary people, all the citizens of Southeast Asia, mostly young people. ”

