Suspected cocaine bricks found floating off Cagayan

Authorities recovered three bricks of suspected cocaine in the sea near the towns of Abulug and Ballesteros in Cagayan province on Monday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said local authorities recovered the suspected illegal drugs after two fishermen reported seeing the bricks floating in the sea.

The bricks were wrapped in sealed plastic with packing tapes and black rubber, and weighed around three kilograms.

The bricks were positively identified as cocaine based on initial laboratory examination results.

Local authorities conducted a follow-up operation in the area Tuesday to recover the remaining illegal drugs believed to still be at sea.

Carlos also commended the two fishermen for their action.

"The PNP commends the laudable action of the two Cagayano-fishermen, barangay officials, and our police and operating units for the recovery of the suspected cocaine," he said.

