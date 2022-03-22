Robredo urges rivals to fight disinformation

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo come in full force at the Pag-asa Sports Complex in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija on Tuesday, March 22. Photo courtesy of VP Leni Media Bureau

SAN JOSE, Nueva Ecija - Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday said fellow candidates should band together to fight disinformation.

“Hindi lang ito fight ng mga naka-pink, pero fight ito kahit ng iba pang mga kababayan natin na iba 'yung mga kandidatong sinusuportahan,” Robredo said.

(This is not just a fight for those who support me. This is also a fight for our fellow Filipinos who support other candidates.)

“‘Pag nanalo kasi ang kandidato na ginamit 'yung disinformation bilang tool para iangat 'yung sarili, nagse-set tayo ng pace na 'yung lahat ng mga kandidato in the future, ito na 'yung gagamitin kasi proven na– proven effective,” she added.

(If a candidate wins with the help of disinformation, it sets a pace that future candidates can use it because it’s effective.)

Robredo, in the Commission on Elections (Comelec) presidential debates on Saturday, quoted studies which found her to be the most likely target of disinformation on social media.

Robredo said that the number one person who benefited from disinformation is her rival, former senator Bongbong Marcos Jr.

“Parang vote-buying na po ito (disinformation),” she said.

“Napakahirap na sa atin na matanggal 'yung vote-buying kasi nagsimula ng mga kandidatong sumubok, at 'yung mga kandidatong sumubok ay nanalo,” Robredo explained.

(It’s like vote-buying; we have a hard time eradicating it because those who used it as part of their campaigning won.)

Robredo earlier drew flak from critics when she said that voters should accept money offered to them in exchange for votes, but vote for the candidate they truly want.

If disinformation is allowed to proliferate and influence the decisions of voters, the result of this year’s elections will be based on lies, Robredo said.

“I've been encouraging even the other candidates na mag-band kami together (to band together) to fight disinformation,” she added.

Robredo encouraged voters, especially her supporters to favor kindness when helping fellow voters discern truth.

“You don't even have to campaign for a particular candidate, but really guide people na maka-discern sila and 'yung discernment process nila naka-base siya sa katotohanan,” Robredo said.

(Guide people so their discernment is based on truth. )

During her visit in Nueva Ecija, Robredo met with the Clergy Assembly in San Jose.

Robredo often meets with the local Catholic community when she campaigns in an area.

