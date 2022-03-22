Detained Senator Leila de Lima waves to her supporters as she arrives at a Metropolitan Trial Court branch in Quezon City on August 2, 2018 to attend a hearing. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sen. Leila de Lima on Tuesday praised her representatives at campaign events for her re-election bid this May, acknowledging the "great feedback" they are getting from supporters.

“So proud of my surrogates at the rallies… high energy. Fired up. Gung ho. They know and feel, first hand, the intensity of my struggles and spirit to endure and overcome. They simply cannot fake and suppress their passion on stage,” de Lima said in a statement.

De Lima has been detained since February 2017 over illegal drugs charges but which she regards as part of the administration's political persecution of her for raising alleged human rights violations committed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The 62-year-old lawyer, who previously served as Commission on Human Rights chair and Justice Secretary, had said she is seeking reelection because "my work is not done."

She is part of the senatorial slate of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, who are running for president and Vice President, respectively.

Despite being detained at Camp Crame, the national police headquarters located in Quezon City, De Lima continues to woo voters in the May 9 polls with the help of her representatives.

She identified them as Atty. Fhillip "Petong" Sawali (her campaign manager), Atty. Dino de Leon (her spokesperson and legal counsel), Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin, Prof. Socorro Reyes, former Commission on Audit Commissioner Heidi Mendoza, Atty. Aleta Tolentino, Zena Bernardo, and her brother Vicboy de Lima.

With them during the rallies are standees or life-size images of the senator.

De Lima said she relies heavily on them to mount a strong campaign, as she also regularly releases “Dispatches from Crame,” her handwritten statements on her campaign that are posted on her official Facebook page.

“Through her campaign team, De Lima shared that they reached out and reconnected with friends and supporters who helped them in the 2016 elections, to help them reach out to base voters,” her statement said.

She noted certain positive reactions for de Leon and Sawali for their speeches at recent rallies, including the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem’s grand rally in Pasig City last Sunday and the one in Bacolod City.

The latest Pulse Asia senatorial survey, conducted last month, showed De Lima outside of the Magic 12. She ranked 21-27th.

De Lima's office said that despite her detention, she has filed 692 bills and resolutions since 2016. It added that the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Institutionalization Act, Magna Carta of the Poor Act and the National Commission of Senior Citizens Act are among the measures she authored.

In February 2017, De Lima was arrested over her alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade at the New Bilibid Prison when she was Justice Secretary. The Supreme Court upheld the arrest the following year.

