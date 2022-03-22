FILE. Former first lady Imelda Marcos (R) with children Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Imee Marcos, singing the Philippine national anthem before the flag-draped coffin bearing the remains of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos during arrival ceremonies at Laoag city airport in Philippines. September 7, 1993. Romeo Gacad, Agence France-Presse

MANILA - Malacañang on Tuesday refused to answer media queries regarding the Marcos family's unpaid P203 billion worth of estate taxes, saying that this "borders on politics."

The matter was best brought to the Palace's economic cluster, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) or even coursed through Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s lawyer, said acting Palace Spokesman Martin Andanar.

"Let me ask the economic cluster of the Palace. Obviously the question also is bordering on politics and the issues that are going around. Ayaw kong mag-komento pagdating sa pulitika," Andanar said in a press briefing.

"Kakausapin ko muna ang economic cluster, lalung-lalo na si Secretary Carlos Dominguez," he added.

In a TV interview on CNN Philippines, Marcos Jr. said there was a lot of "fake news" involved on the unpaid taxes, noting that this matter should be left in the courts.

Last week, the camp of presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso shared to reporters a copy of a letter from the BIR, which confirmed the agency had sent the Marcos family a written demand on their tax liabilities.

Pressed further whether the Palace would defend government after the presidential aspirant accused them of fake news, Andanar said he would rather ask the economic cluster regarding the issue.

He added that how the money would be used once it is collected is something that falls on the economic cluster.

"Hindi naman po ito napag-usapan sa aming mga meeting, mga side meetings kahapon. So, I will answer you when I have the details of what you’re asking at kung ano rin ang posisyon ng ating economic cluster," he said.

The Marcos camp has yet to address the issue, with Senator Imee Marcos even refusing to answer queries during an interview with reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The younger Marcos, who is running for president for the 2022 polls, was also convicted in 1995 for failing to file mandatory income tax returns from 1982 to 1985 when he was governor and vice governor of Ilocos Norte.

Several presidential candidates on Saturday said the government must collect the estate tax liabilities of the Marcos family.

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso opened the topic during the first presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections, saying he would go after the Marcos family's unpaid P203-billion taxes and use it as cash aid for sectors hit by rising prices.

"Kung aatras ko ang buwis sa krudo at kuryente, we are going to lose P65 billion... P203 billion minus P65 [billion], mayroon pa akong daang-daang bilyon na maaari nating maibigay sa tao," he said.

Partido Reporma presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson agreed with Domagoso, saying that the Marcos family's liabilities were double the tax collections under 2 packages of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

"Alam niyo ‘yung pinasa naming mga tax packages, ang dami noon e. Ang na-attain lamang P101 billion," Lacson said.

(We passed a lot of tax packages. We only attained P101 billion.)

"E mayroong P203-billion nga na sisingilin lamang nandiyan na, bakit ayaw singilin ng BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue)?" he said.

(We have P203 billion pending, why can't the BIR collect it?)

Vice President Leni Robredo chimed in, saying the government can use the tax debt to improve aid packages for indigent sectors.

"Kapag nasingil natin ito [utang], hindi na natin kailangan tipirin ang ating mga kababayan," she said.

(If we can collect this debt, we no longer need to shortchange our countrymen.)

