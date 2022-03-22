Palace: Presidential bets still seeking Duterte's endorsement

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 15, 2022. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/file

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte remains influential even as he has yet to announce his preferred successor, with weeks left before the national elections, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Duterte's PDP-Laban faction earlier endorsed the presidential bid of the late dictator's son, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s.

Duterte himself has yet to announce whose presidential candidate he is supporting, even if his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio is running for the country's number 2 post with Marcos Jr.

In a press briefing, Palace spokesman Martin Andanar said several presidential bets did not see any reason to reject Duterte's endorsement, which means his opinion remained relevant.

"We have seen that even Vice President Leni Robredo is open for the endorsement of the President; Senator Bongbong Marcos is also asking for the endorsement of the President. Kanina si Ka Leody ay nakausap ko at siya ay bukas naman kapag siya ay inendorso ni Presidente Duterte," Andanar said.

(Earlier, Ka-Leody said he is open for the endorsement of President Duterte.)

"And that only goes to show that our President did a good job and remains to be a very influential person if presidentiables, left and right, are asking for his endorsement," he added.

Pressed what is keeping the Palace and the President from announcing the name of his preferred presidential bet, Andanar said Duterte "is not following the footsteps or the path of the tradition."

“What is important to us is that our President remains very relevant. Our President is not following the footsteps or the path of the tradition that the President becomes lame duck or when the President’s endorsement becomes a kiss of death,” he said.

WHAT ABOUT MARCOS JR.?

Despite Duterte's faction declaring their support for Marcos, Jr. it is still unclear if he is the President's bet for the polls, noted Andanar.

"Ito ay malinaw na desisyon ng partido pero hindi malinaw kung ito rin ang gusto ni President Duterte," Andanar said.

(This is clearly the decision of the party but not of the President.)

PDP-Laban officials, including Cabinet Secretary Melvin Matibag and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, clarified in a press briefing that the faction's endorsement does not translate to the President's support.

ABS-CBN News sought Matibag's comment on whether Duterte is supporting Marcos Jr.'s presidency, but he said it was better to wait for his announcement.

Duterte earlier outlined the traits his successor must have: someone who is compassionate and decisive, and a good judge of character, preferably a "lawyer."

The President earlier said he would remain neutral in the upcoming elections, noting that his endorsement would only come if something compels him to do so.

WATCH