Palace defends PTV airing Marcos Jr. interview during Comelec debate

Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos Jr. visits Meycauayan, Bulacan as part of the campaign trail on March 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Airing presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s interview on state-owned PTV an hour before the Commission on Election's scheduled presidential debates was a management decision, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Marcos Jr. skipped the debates that the commission organized that day. The interview, which was in partnership with Commission on Elections (Comelec) and Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) through The Chatroom, aired at 6 p.m.

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said the younger Marcos did not receive a special treatment for the interview.

"Ang tanong po namin sa bawat kandidato ay pare-parehas lang po. Wala pong mga isyu na pag-uusapan, ang mahalaga ay iyong maipakita ng ating mga presidentiables ang kanilang plataporma," Andanar, who is also PCOO's chief, said in a press briefing.

"Now, doon sa tanong mo na tungkol sa pag-iere an hour before, uulitin ko iyong sagot ko: That is management decision, ng PTV. And again, I always give elbow room to my managers," he added.

Asked further if he thought there was something problematic regarding the set-up, Andanar said this falls on the decision of the management and they should be the ones giving the response.

"Marami namang executives diyan sa PTV ang mayroon na ring karanasan sa pagma-manage ng network, and I give it to them. Kaya siguro mas mainam na sagutin nila kung ano iyong logic, ano iyong rationale na inere nila an hour before the Comelec debate," he said.

Marcos Jr. has been skipping debates, except for the one organized by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy's SMNI.

WATCH

Watch more on iWantTFC



