Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday urged the PDP-Laban party’s Alfonso Cusi faction to ignore its endorsement of the presidential bid of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Pacquiao said PDP-Laban was formed to oppose the regime of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the father and namesake of Marcos Jr.

“Baka nalimutan ni Cusi na ang PDP ay nabuo against sa Marcos regime. Baka nakalimutan lang niya. Lahat ng miyembro ng PDP, huwag po natin sundin si Cusi,” Pacquiao said in reaction to PDP's endorsement of Marcos.

Pacquiao is the president of the PDP-Laban's Pimentel faction. However, he is running as PROMDI Party’s presidential bet in view of the Comelec case questioning the legitimacy of the PDP-Laban (Cusi) faction.

The party's Cusi faction has declared it will support Marcos Jr.'s candidacy for president.

“Ano yan… parang isang sampal para sa mga miyembro ng PDP. So para sa akin, iyong mga PDP members, h'wag po nating sundin si Cusi dahil parang sampal sa mga miyembro ng PDP ‘yan,” Pacquiao said.

"Hindi ako nag-aaway sa kanya pero pag-isipan niyang mabuti, isipin niyang mabuti kung totoo siyang nagmamahal sa partido,” he said.

PDP-Laban used to be separate political parties founded in 1982. The PDP was formed by then Senator Aquilino Pimente Jr. while LABAN is the political party organized by then Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr.

With both sharing a common goal of putting an end to the dictatorial regime of President Marcos, the two political organizations merged on February 6, 1983.

Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone, who is identified with Cusi’s group, has reportedly rejected support for Marcos Jr.