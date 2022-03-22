Pacquiao: Public service not a career option for retiring celebrities

Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao rides the Philippine National Railway train from Makati to Sta. Mesa en route to a vendors' sectoral forum in Manila on February 16, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Presidential candidate and Senator Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday said he wants to change the notion that the government is a retirement agency for celebrities who have had their 15 minutes of fame.

In an interview with One News and Go Negosyo's Kandidatalks, presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao identifies "tirahan, trabaho, hanapbuhay at pagsugpo sa pandemya" as primary concerns of the people he met while on the campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/rFSly0R8gs — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 22, 2022

“‘Yan ang gusto kong baguhin sa imahe ng ating gobyerno sa pulitika — yung gawing hanapbuhay ang pagseserbisyo. Hindi po tama yan,” he told One News and Go Negosyo’s KandidaTalks, in a response to a question posted online.

“Kaya po tayo lugmok sa kahirapan, kaya po tayo nagkakandahirap talaga baon sa utang because of corruption. Dahil akala siguro nila na ang pagseserbisyo ay hanapbuhay…Hindi po,” he said.

The 35-minute interview was streamed on OnePh’s YouTube channel.

Citing his own experience as example, Pacquiao said he even had to shell out his own money just to be able to help fellow Filipinos.

“Para gusto ko malaman nyo, nandito ako sa gobyerno pero ultimo yung pera ko na dugo at pawis, tinutulong ko sa gobyerno kasi nakita ko yung problema ng ating gobyerno, tinutulong ko, ginagastos ko at binibigay ko sa bayan,” he said.

“Tapos papasok yung iba dyan, halos karamihan dyan, papasok sa pulitika para gawing hanapbuhay,” he added.

He earlier disclosed, during the same interview, that he spent half of his earnings from his boxing matches to provide houses to the homeless, a project he hopes to continue should he win in the May 9 polls.

Pacquiao promised a tough anti-corruption program that will deprive those convicted of corruption or plunder from taking advantage of parole or a provisional release based on good conduct and certain conditions.

"Dapat pagdusahan mo habang buhay hanggang sa mamatay ka...makukulong ka,” he said, noting that the government loses about P700 billion to P1 trillion a year to corruption.

Pacquiao, whose rags-to-riches story has been a hallmark of his campaign, said he empathizes with those who are poor and suffering.

“Sa totoo lang, pag may nakikita akong naghihirap at nagugutom, sinisisi ko yung mga nagnanakaw sa gobyerno,” he added.

He blamed the weak justice system in the Philippines and delays in trials as the reasons why no one seems to have been punished.

He said he wants the Office of the Ombudsman and the Sandiganbayan to have offices in the Visayas and Mindanao and to create a special court dedicated to corruption.

But the Sandiganbayan is already a special court focused on graft and corruption.

The Ombudsman also has offices in Cebu and Iloilo in the Visayas and in Davao City and Cagayan de Oro City in Mindanao.

"Unti-unti na tayong maghihila ng mga kawatan dyan sa gobyerno papunta sa kulungan,” he warned.

Aside from fighting corruption, Pacquiao said his government will focus on providing livelihood to the jobless, and addressing the pandemic.

He said he will provide aid to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, which he believes spurs job creation.

He also promised to end contractualization and increase the minimum wage of workers all over the country while providing entrepreneurs with incentives to encourage them to invest in the provinces to draw people back to the countrysides.

For medical frontliners, he said he will set P50,000 as the minimum wage on top of allowances and other benefits.

To address the pandemic, he said he will push for contact tracing and vaccination, without forcing the people.

The senator, hailed internationally as one of the greatest boxers of all time, said he considers his presidential bid as a fight for his people.

“Ang laban ni Manny Pacquiao, laban ng bawat Pilipino, mai-angat at mapaunlad natin ang pamumuhay ng bawat Piipino,” he said.