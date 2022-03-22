PROMDI presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao has labelled as "unacceptable" Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s claim that corruption is a “human condition.”

Talking to media during his sortie in Cavite, Pacquiao said that corruption is the root cause of the hardships of Filipinos, especially the poor.

He said the only way to curb it is to make sure that all corrupt government officials are sent to prison.

“Ang pagnanakaw? Normal na lang daw ang pagnanakaw? Grabe naman, hindi sa akin. Sa totoo lang, pakainin mo ang pamilya mo ng ninakaw mo? Biro mo kaya mo pakainin ang pamilya mo nag ninakaw na pera. Mahirap iyon,” Pacquiao said.

“Sa akin, sinasabi ko sa inyo dito ninyo masaksihan. Iboto ninyo si Manny Pacquiao, bigyan ninyo ng anim na taon si Manny Pacquiao .. Ipakikita ko sa inyo kung ang ano ang Godly leadership.“

Pacquiao said stopping corruption by ensuring the swift arrest and prosecution of corrupt officials is the centerpiece of his platform.

To show his resolve to stop corruption, Pacquiao said his first executive action once he is elected into office is to establish a "mega prison" for corrupt government officials.

Pacquiao said that without corruption, the government can save P700 billion to P1 trillion a year which can be used to finance his administration’s massive free housing program, free hospitalization for senior citizens, interest-free loans for micro-small and medium enterprises, financial support for the country’s 10 million farmers and other programs that are designed to uplift the lives of poor Filipino families.