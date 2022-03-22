Ka Leody on e-sabong: Gambling always linked to crimes

Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Leody de Guzman during his proclamation rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Feb 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman on Tuesday said he wants to stop “e-sabong” or online cockfighting.

Presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman sits down with One News and Go Negosyo's KandidaTalks.



De Guzman laments the public bashing when he filed his certificate of candidacy for president, with some urging him to run for kagawad/tanod instead. Says his campaign is better now. pic.twitter.com/sJTlivVjVg — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 22, 2022

“Naku, hindi maganda yan eh. Andami nang balita na mga nagpapakamatay dahil nabaon na sa utang. Meron pang kaso ngayon na parang mga sabungero na nawawala,” the labor leader said during an interview with One News and Go Negosyo’s KandidaTalks, livestreamed on OnePH’s YouTube channel.

“Dapat ipatigil yan. Huwag nating payagan ang ating mga mamamayan na mabuhay dun sa galing sa mga sugal,” he explained.

De Guzman was asked to respond to an online query about e-sabong, which is under Senate investigation over the disappearance of several online cockfighters.

No less than President Rodrigo Duterte has called for a probe while former Philippine National Police chief and now senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa urged the President to suspend e-sabong operations.

In the KandidaTalks interview, De Guzman went beyond stopping e-sabong and advocated for banning gambling altogether, saying gambling is linked to crimes.

“Talagang yung mga usapin ng sugal ay kadugtong ng mga krimen kasi may chance, may dayaan, lahat. Talagang hindi magandang kultura yan na ipapamana natin sa ating mga mamamayan,” he said.

“Kaya hindi lang yung sabong. Lahat ng klase ng sugal na nagtuturo ng hindi maganda sa ating mga mamamayan ay ipatitigil natin. Gusto nating lumahok yung ating mga mamamayan sa isang produktibong bagay na beneficial sa lahat,” he added.

De Guzman, who is running on a pro-masses, pro-labor platform, said allowing the operations of e-sabong because of the revenue it brings to the government should not come at the expense of teaching the right values to the people.

“Marami namang produktibong bagay na nakikita tayo na hindi sugal ang ituturo natin, na by chance, para bang yayaman ka dahil kukunin mo yung pera ng iba. Yun ang target mo,” he said.

“Anong klase namang pag-iisip mo? Na mapanlamang, hindi maganda na kultura sa atin na ang ating pangkabuhayan ay sugal,” he added.

Instead of gambling, De Guzman is hoping to revive the country’s manufacturing sector and revive industries to lessen dependence on importation and create more jobs for Filipinos.

If elected, he said he would pour around P125 billion in aid to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and raise the minimum wage to P750/day across the country.

He vowed to put an end to contractualization and ban manpower agencies, which he likened to "parasites and leeches".

But the first thing he said he would do during his first 100 days in office is to address hunger.

“Nakakakilabot na yung ating mga kababayan, halimbawa sa Tondo, ay kumakain ng pagpag para mabuhay. Nakakalungkot yan,” he said, promising to provide more support to agriculture and food production.

RELATED VIDEO