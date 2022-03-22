Gov't finding funds to fulfill Duterte's P500 subsidy command

Beneficiaries wait to receive food packs during the “Duterte Legacy: Barangayanihan Caravan Towards National Recovery” held at the Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City on October 20, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The government is looking for ways to increase the monthly subsidy to poor families from P200 to P500, amid rising fuel prices, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Acting Palace Spokesperson Martin Andanar said government will find the source of funding for the additional P300, when asked whether it would really be possible despite the reported concern of an economic official.

"Ang sabi ng Pangulo... gawin ang lahat para makakuha ng pondo, kung ano mang paraan 'yon kailangan makabuo tayo ng P500 na kada beneficiary doon sa tumatanggap ng 4Ps," Andanar said in a press briefing.

(President Rodrigo Duterte ordered to find ways to secure the funds. Whatever it takes, we must have a P500 for every beneficiary.)

"At sinabi rin ni Presidente na ang susunod na administrasyon na ang mangangasiwa at sila na ang bahala kung paano ito pababayaran," he added.

(He also said that it is up to the next administration to oversee the program, and how they would pay for it.)

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the agency is coordinating with the Department of Finance regarding the extra P300.

Dumlao added that they would start the distribution when they receive the money and official communication from the Department of Budget and Management.

"Sa kasalukuyan, tayo ay nakikipag-ugnayan sa Department of Finance higgil dito, at habang inaantay natin yung opisyal na kasulatan, pinaghahandaan na rin ng DSWD ang ating internal guidelines hinggil sa financial assistance," Dumlao noted.

(At present, we are coordinating with the DOF regarding this and while we are waiting for the official communication, the agency is also preparing the internal guidelines for this.)

The President earlier approved a P200 monthly subsidy for poor households to cushion the economic impact of rising fuel prices. Various sectors said the subsidy was a pittance and could not even cover a day's worth of expenses.

The President has repeatedly refused to remove fuel excise taxes, despite calls from lawmakers and various sectors.

WATCH

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video from PTV