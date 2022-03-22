Drop-box enrollment at the Mandaluyong Elementary School on August 16, 2021. Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Early registration in public elementary and high schools for the next school year (SY) will take place from March 25 to April 30, the Department of Education (DepEd) has said.

"All incoming Kindergarten, Grades 1, 7 and 11 learners in all public elementary and secondary schools shall pre-register to allow the Department to make necessary preparations... for the incoming school year," DepEd said in a March 21 memorandum signed by Secretary Leonor Briones.

Learners in Grades 2 to 6, 8 to 10, and 12 "are considered pre-registered and will not need to participate in the early registration," the agency added.

In-person registration by parents and guardians will be allowed in areas under Alert Levels 1 and 2, DepEd said, noting that COVID-19 health protocols must be observed.

In areas under Alert Levels 3 to 5, registration shall be done through remote means such as text messaging and social media platforms, the department said.

Private schools, meanwhile, "are encouraged to conduct their respective early registration activities on the same time frame," the DepEd said.

The current SY is set to end on June 24. The DepEd has yet to announce a date for the start of SY 2022-2023.

More than 27.2 million students enrolled in basic education for SY 2021-2022, up by a million from SY 2020-2021.

The current school year also saw students gradually return to in-person classes, which had been banned in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO