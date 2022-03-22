Commuters take the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) at the Quezon Avenue Station in Quezon City on October 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CB News/file

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday announced free rides at the MRT-3 for almost a month, following the completion of its rehabilitation.

Duterte said the free rides would be from March 28 to April 30.

"We made the MRT more accessible to everyone, since all elevators and escalators are fully operational," he said.

The newly rehabilitated rail line boasts of speed at 60 kilometers per hour (khp) from 25 kph. Time interval between train arrivals also improved at 15 minutes, Duterte added.

The rehabilitation was in partnership with Japanese-led Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

"Before, we only had 12 to 15 operating units. Now, there are already 18 to 22 trains to serve the people. This progress will decrease, if not altogether stop, the number of unloading incidents in our stations," said Duterte.

In 2016, Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said unloading incidents at MRT-3 reached 526. This decreased as the years went by, he said.

In 2021, the train line recorded no unloading incident, he added. Despite the pandemic, MRT-3 also has an average of 280,000 ridership daily.

The government aims a ridership of around 600,000 now that the rail line is fully rehabilitated.

Duterte, meanwhile, thanked the Japanese government for its assistance in the rehabilitation project.

The Department of Transportation earlier said it would not impose any fare hikes in any rail line in the country amid rising fuel prices.