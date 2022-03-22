Residents receive their COVID-19 jabs at the Saint Peter and John Parish in Malabon City on March 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) has applied for the amendment of COVID-19 vaccines' emergency use authorization (EUA) to include a fourth dose for the elderly and immunocompromised, its spokesperson said Tuesday.

Government's all-experts group on coronavirus jabs has also discussed the recommendation to administer a second booster shot for the vulnerable sectors, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Napag-usapan na rin sa all-experts group, inaantay na lang po natin-- nagsubmit na po ang DOH ng application sa FDA (Food and Drug Administration) para po sa ating amendment ng EUA for this fourth doses," she told reporters.

"We will wait for the decision of FDA on this and then after that we will discuss for possible implementation."

A second COVID-19 booster shot could be useful for the elderly, individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, and health workers, said Dr. Imelda Mateo, president of the Philippine College of Chest Physicians.

Meantime, the evidence for a fourth dose for the general public is still "very preliminary," according to Dr. Edsel Salvana, member of the DOH-technical advisory group.

"Sa (for the) immunocompromised, we need the small percent increase of protection... This small additional protection could be useful for high-risk groups during a surge," Mateo said.

"The relatively small increase in efficacy between the third and fourth doses may be attributed to the fact that protection offered by three doses is already quite high."